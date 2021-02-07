U'khand: Pant extends condolences to affected families

February 07, 2021 21:03 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has his origins in Uttarakhand. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Twitter

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who hails from Uttarakhand extended condolences to the families of those affected by the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of the state on Sunday.

"My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble," the cricketer tweeted.

Other Indian cricketers also took to Twitter to express their distress over the glacier burst in the state.

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina and former opening batsman Virender Sehwag sent their prayers to Uttarakhand, sharing emergency helpline numbers to those who needed any kind of help.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Chamoli district, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area.