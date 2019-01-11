TV show controversy: Pandya, Rahul suspended pending inquiry

Last updated on: January 11, 2019 18:39 IST

Pandya, Rahul suspended pending inquiry; to be issued fresh show cause notices

IMAGE: BCCI said Rahul was not considered for selection while Pandya will not feature at least in the game on Saturday. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul were, on Friday, suspended pending an inquiry into their outrage-evoking comments on women during a TV show, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai said.

The cricketers, who have been in the eye of a storm following their sexist remarks on 'Koffee with Karan', will be returning from Australia where they were to compete in an ODI series starting on Saturday.

The two had been omitted from the line-up for the opening match in Sydney.

"Both Pandya and Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry," Rai said.

Pandya has regretted his comments twice since the show went on air on Sunday -- first on his official Twitter page and then in response to the Board of Control for Cricket in India show cause notice on Wednesday.

Rahul, on the other hand, is yet to react to the controversy.

A source in the BCCI said the two will be issued fresh show cause notices before a formal enquiry begins.

"Whether it will be an internal committee of the BCCI or an ad hoc ombudsman who will conduct an inquiry, is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

"The Indian team management will take a call on whether they would want to keep the two with the team or send them back. There is a school of thought that they be kept with the team as the backlash back home could be severe but majority in BCCI brass is against the decision," he added.

"It won't be surprising if two from Vijay Shankar, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey or Rishabh Pant are flown Down Under," the source said.

The decision to hand them suspensions came after Rai's CoA colleague Diana Edulji recommended suspension till further action against the two. This was after the BCCI's legal team refused to declare the duo's comments a violation of the code of conduct.

Edulji had initially suggested a two-match suspension for the duo but referred the matter to the legal cell after Vinod Rai agreed with her and recommended the same.

"It is imperative that players be put under suspension till further course of action is decided for this misconduct as was done in case of (BCCI) CEO (Rahul Johri) when he was sent on leave on sexual harassment matter," read Edulji's response to the legal opinion which is in possession of PTI.

Their remarks on the show were also condemned by India captain Virat Kohli, who called them inappropriate but said he was not too stressed about the possibility of a ban on the all-rounder.

"...it's good that we have someone like (Ravindra) Jadeja who can do the all-rounder's role if a scenario like that occurs," Kohli said.

Days after their historic maiden Test series triumph, Kohli asserted that the side does not stand by the "individual opinions", which have triggered a social media storm.

In case the two are brought back from Australia, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey will be in contention to be their replacements. While Pandya was a certainty in the playing XI, an out-of-form Rahul was not in contention to play on Saturday.

Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women and being open about it with his parents during the interview. Rahul was, however, a shade more restrained in his responses on relationships.

It is speculated that the BCCI might bar players from appearing on entertainment shows owing to the ongoing furore.