Consolation win for Harmanpreet and Co; Eng pocket series 2-1

Consolation win for Harmanpreet and Co; Eng pocket series 2-1

Source: PTI
December 10, 2023 22:57 IST
Smriti Mandhana's run-a-ball 48 was inclusive of five fours and two sixes

Photograph: ICC/X

Smriti Mandhana scored a scratchy run-a-ball 48 but it was enough to earn India a consolation five-wicket win against England in the third and final women's T20 International in Mumbai on Sunday.

 

England won the three-match series 2-1. England made 126 all out and India replied with 130 for 5.

Batting first, captain Heather Knight's 52 ensured a modest 126 for England with spinners -- left-arm orthodox Saika Ishaque and off-break specialist Shreyanka Patil -- scalping three wickets each.

For India, Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 off 33 balls) added 57 for the second wicket. Mandhana hit five fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: England: 126 all out in 20 overs (Heather Knight 52; Shreyanka Patil 3 for 19, Saika Ishaque 3 for 22) vs India women 130/5 in 19 overs (Smriti Mandhana 48, Jemimah Rodrigues 29, Amanjot Kaur 13 not out).

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
