Rediff.com  » Cricket » To stem exodus, SLC issues new guidelines for retiring players

To stem exodus, SLC issues new guidelines for retiring players

Source: PTI
January 09, 2022 11:05 IST
Sri Lanka

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SLC/Twitter

Sri Lankan players who are intending to quit international cricket will need to give three months' notice period and wait for six-months post retirement to obtain NOC for playing in franchise-based T20 leagues.

The guidelines have been issued by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in its bid to stop premature retirement of players and their exodus to lucrative T20 domestic leagues.

 

As per the guidelines, the players also need to play at least 80 per cent of domestic matches in a season to be eligible to feature in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

SLC's decision came after Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa announced their retirement.

While Gunathilaka quit Test cricket, Rajapaksa retired from all forms of international cricket.

"National players who intend to retire from national cricket should provide three months' notice to Sri Lanka cricket of their intention to retire," the SLC said in a statement on Saturday.

"Retired national players who wish to obtain 'No Objection Certificates' (NOCs) to play in overseas franchise leagues will only be issued to such players who have completed six months of their effective date of retirement.

"Retired national players will be considered eligible for local leagues such as the LPL, only if they have played 80% of matches in the domestic cricket competitions conducted in the season prior to the conducting of the league," it added.

It has been understood that a concerned SLC issued the updated guidelines as it feels that many players may consider international retirement in the wake of new mandatory fitness requirements.

Source: PTI
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

