Tickets for first four days of pink ball Test sold out: Ganguly

Tickets for first four days of pink ball Test sold out: Ganguly

November 19, 2019 22:43 IST

India captain Virat Kohli and Ajinjya Rahane (background) arrive at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Tuesday, ahead of India's first-ever Day/Night Test against Bangladesh

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli and Ajinjya Rahane (background) arrive at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Tuesday, ahead of India's first-ever Day/Night Test against Bangladesh. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the tickets for the first four days of India's first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata have been sold out and he was extremely happy about it.

 

India play their first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata from November 22 and both the teams have reached the eastern megapolis.

"It's sold out and I'm extremely happy (about it)," said Ganguly here after visiting the BCCI headquarters.

Asked for how many days it was sold out, Ganguly informed four.

The countdown of the historic Test began in Kolkata on Sunday with the City of Joy turning pink.

Earlier, Ganguly had unveiled 'Pinku-Tinku', the event's official mascots.

The Eden Gardens, one of the biggest stadiums in India, has a capacity of 67,000.

