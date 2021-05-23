News
Three in SL contingent COVID positive ahead of Dhaka ODI

Three in SL contingent COVID positive ahead of Dhaka ODI

Source: PTI
May 23, 2021 11:20 IST
Sri Lanka players warm up before a training session in Dhaka on Saturday

IMAGE: Sri Lanka players warm up before a training session in Dhaka on Saturday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, hours before the opening ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday, according to a report.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs against hosts Bangladesh starting on Friday. The second and third game are slated for May 25 and 28.

 

"Two players and a coach from Sri Lanka's contingent have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," ESPNcricinfo reported.

The website also stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off.

According to some other reports, bowling coach Chaminda Vaas is one of infected parties, while the two infected players are Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League.

 

Source: PTI
