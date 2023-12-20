This Shahrukh Khan is 'big fan' of David Miller

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shahrukh Khan/X

Uncapped Indian all-rounder Shahrukh Khan, expressing his excitement about joining Gujarat Titans in the IPL Auction 2024 for a hefty sum of Rs 7.40 crore, revealed his admiration for South African star David Miller. The 2022 IPL champions engaged in a bidding war with Punjab Kings to secure Shahrukh's services.

Shahrukh, who was part of Punjab Kings in the previous season but was released, entered the auction with a base price of Rs 40 lakh. The bidding escalated quickly, surpassing the Rs 1 crore mark before Gujarat Titans secured the all-rounder for Rs 7.40 crore.

Expressing his enthusiasm about playing alongside David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, in an interview with IPL broadcasters, stated, "I've been a big fan of him for the past 10 years. He's the guy who comes in big games. He's the guy who wins big games. To be playing alongside him, I'm looking forward to a lot more. The way he's calm under pressure and the way he's played for SA and GT."

Shahrukh, overjoyed to join Gujarat Titans, disclosed that he is prepared to bat at No. 6 or No. 7 in the team's batting order.

"I'll be playing at No. 6 or 7 for sure. The way I look at it, I'm ready for anything. I've batted at No. 4 in tournaments in Chennai. The way Gujarat Titans have made their players comfortable, I'm very happy to go there," he added.

Highlighting his versatility, Shahrukh mentioned his bowling skills, saying, "We've got 4 Chennai boys, and it's great to be a part of that squad because of the way they've played in the last 2 years. 100% can bowl. Got my bowling going in the TNPL, and that helps here too. Definitely want to chip in with the ball if given the opportunity."