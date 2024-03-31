Mayank Yadav: India's next pace sensation?

Photograph: Kind courtesy LSG/X

A new star has been unearthed in Indian cricket.

21-year-old fast bowler Mayank Yadav announced himself on the biggest stage, the IPL, with a fiery debut for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Yadav's raw pace was the talk of the town as he ripped through the Punjab Kings batting order, claiming three crucial wickets for just 27 runs. His most impressive delivery? A searing 155.8 kmph scorcher that left seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan flustered.

This wasn't just about raw speed, though. Legendary England pacer Stuart Broad was particularly impressed by Yadav's control. "Obviously, he has natural pace, but his control of line and length was exceptional for a young bowler," Broad lauded on Star Sports.

Broad highlighted the young gun's maturity despite the high-pressure environment. "He didn't give the batters anything," Broad observed. "When you see world-class batters like Jonny Bairstow struggling, you know there's something special."

This dream debut wasn't without its challenges. Yadav, originally bought by LSG in the 2022 auction, missed out due to an injury. He returned this year, determined to make his mark.

Reflecting on his journey, Yadav confessed, "Never thought it would be such a good debut. Was nervous before the match. Tried to stick to my pace and aim at the stumps."

The youngster's performance sent shivers down the spine of Australian captain Steve Smith. Broad revealed, with a chuckle, "I have already texted Steve Smith. If you are seeing this guy in Australia in the Test series, get used to it."

Mayank Yadav's arrival in the IPL not only bolsters Lucknow's bowling attack but also ignites hope for a potent Indian pace battery in the future. The cricketing world eagerly awaits his next fiery spell.