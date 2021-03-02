News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli hits 100M followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli hits 100M followers on Instagram

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 02, 2021 00:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, ICC/Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram on Monday.

 

The Indian skipper has joined Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Argentine forward Lionel Messi, Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande in the 100 million club.

Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Ronaldo tops the list (sportsperson) with 266 million followers while Messi is second on the list with 187 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The Indian skipper has scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Meet Team India's 'Mafia Gang'
Meet Team India's 'Mafia Gang'
Why is Pant all smiles?
Why is Pant all smiles?
Rahane 'stretching limits' ahead of 4th Test
Rahane 'stretching limits' ahead of 4th Test
Leach wants Tests to last longer than two days
Leach wants Tests to last longer than two days
BPCL to sell Numaligarh refinery stake for Rs 9,876 cr
BPCL to sell Numaligarh refinery stake for Rs 9,876 cr
Novak ties Federer's record; Sania returns to circuit
Novak ties Federer's record; Sania returns to circuit
Rs 77,146 cr bids for spectrum on Day 1
Rs 77,146 cr bids for spectrum on Day 1

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

'Virat Kohli is like modern day hero'

'Virat Kohli is like modern day hero'

PIX: Kohli & Co sweat it out in nets

PIX: Kohli & Co sweat it out in nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use