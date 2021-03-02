Virat Kohli hits 100M followers on Instagram

Source:

Edited By:

March 02, 2021 00:08 IST

Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on Instagram

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, ICC/Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers on photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram on Monday.

The Indian skipper has joined Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Argentine forward Lionel Messi, Hollywood actor and former pro-wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce, and Ariana Grande in the 100 million club.

Kohli is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Ronaldo tops the list (sportsperson) with 266 million followers while Messi is second on the list with 187 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The Indian skipper has scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31.