The biryani showdown that saved India from whitewash

June 18, 2025 12:25 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri’s jab fired up Mohammed Shami in Johannesburg. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Mohammed Shami’s fiery spell at Johannesburg in 2018 wasn’t just about swing and seam—it was fuelled by biryani, banter, and a well-timed provocation from head coach Ravi Shastri.

As India stared at a potential whitewash, a heated lunchroom exchange lit the fire that would turn the match on its head.

With the series already lost at 0-2, India were fighting to avoid a whitewash in the final Test at Johannesburg, defending a modest 241 on a challenging surface.

At tea on Day 4, South Africa looked in control—needing just 104 runs with seven wickets in hand. But during the lunch break, a moment between Shastri and Shami set the tone for a dramatic turnaround.
‘It was Johannesburg, final day. There was enough heat in that game. That match on the last day, they needed 240, just 100 runs to get. Eight wickets in hand. It was lunchtime and as I was walking past, Shami's plate. He had a massive helping of biryani there,’ Shastri recalled in a video shared by Sony Sports.

Seeing the bowler’s indulgence, Shastri quipped if his hunger had been satisfied already—igniting a spark in the pacer.

 

‘Shami told me, ‘Le le plate. Nahi chahiye biryani, bhaad main gaya biryani (Take the plate. I don't want the biryani. It can go to hell).’ He got angry,’ added Shastri.

Former bowling coach Bharat Arun also recalled the moment and Shastri’s instructions to let the fired-up fast bowler unleash himself.

‘Ravi came to me and said, 'Woh (Shami) gussa hai, usko aise he chhod do' (He is angry. Leave him alone). 'Agar kuch baat karna hai toh bolo, thoda wicket leke mujhe batao' (If he wants to speak, tell him to go get wickets in the middle). Being angry is one thing, but to channelize that in your bowling is another thing,’ said Arun.

And Shami did exactly that. After tea, he ran riot with the old ball, ripping through the South African line-up with a sensational spell of 5/28 in 12.3 overs. The hosts collapsed from 144/3 to 177 all out, handing India a 63-run win and saving face in the three-match series.

Once the game was sealed, it was time for biryani—again.

‘Game over. He came over and Arun went and gave ‘biryani le, ab jitna khaana hai, khaa le’ (Take the biryani, eat as much as you want). ‘Humko hamesha gussa karao phir theek ho jaate hai’ (Make me angry all the time, then I become fine). Typical Shami,’ laughed Shastri.

While Shami is currently sidelined due to fitness issues and will miss the upcoming Test series in England, his Johannesburg spell remains a glowing example of how fired-up emotion, when channelled right, can create history.

The veteran pacer has taken 229 wickets from 64 Tests at an average of 27.71, including six five-wicket hauls—the Johannesburg fire among the most memorable of them all.

