SEE: India's WTC Era Begins with Train Ride to Leeds

IMAGE: Team India arrives in Leeds. Photograph and Video: BCCI/X

Team India arrived in Leeds on Tuesday, three days ahead of the opening Test at Headingley, as they gear up to launch their new WTC campaign — and a fresh era under captain Shubman Gill.

The five-match series, which marks the start of India’s latest WTC cycle, begins on June 20.

On Tuesday evening, Gill led his team and support staff into West Yorkshire, travelling via a special train arranged from London.

The squad, sporting their new training kits, was seen in high spirits as they disembarked at the station, with Bumrah drawing attention as the pace spearhead of a young, transitional side.

The Test series itinerary features some of the most iconic grounds in English cricket. After Headingley, the two sides will clash at Edgbaston, followed by the prestigious Lord’s for the third Test. Old Trafford in Manchester will host the penultimate match, before the series concludes at The Oval in London.