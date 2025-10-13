'That exclusion left a deep wound in Rohit's heart'

'The last time Rohit Sharma followed such a strict fitness regimen was after he missed out on the 2011 World Cup.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, who was dropped as India's ODI captain earlier this month, has worked diligently to improve his fitness ahead of the three-match ODI series in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Former India all-rounder and assistant coach Sanjay Bangar praised Rohit Sharma's fitness and preparation ahead of the Australia series, drawing parallels with his determination after being dropped for the 2011 World Cup.



Rohit, who was dropped as India's ODI captain earlier this month, has worked diligently to improve his fitness ahead of the three-match ODI series in Australia starting on Sunday.



Bangar noted Rohit's hunger and fitness are positive signs, especially in his willingness to contribute as a fielder.



He is part of India's 15-man ODI squad that faces Australia in three matches in Perth (October 19), Adelaide (October 23), and Sydney (October 25).



Rohit has put in the hard work in the gym and in the training sessions and has appeared leaner ahead of the tour of Australia.



"The last time Rohit Sharma followed such a strict fitness regimen was after he missed out on the 2011 World Cup. That exclusion left a deep wound in his heart, and I think we are seeing a similar level of determination from him now," Bangar said on JioHotstar.



"From 2012 to 2024, he had a wonderful and successful career, but being called out for his fitness has clearly stayed with him, and he has worked hard to address it. It's visible in his preparation and his mindset."



"It's great to see Rohit Sharma hungry and fit once again. As a captain, you don't always have the luxury of fielding inside the 30-yard circle; sometimes you need to patrol the outfield, dive around, and contribute as a fielder, too. Rohit seems to be preparing himself completely for that challenge, and that's a very positive sign,"



Rohit, an undisputed all-time great in ODIs, has amassed 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries -- including a world record three double hundreds. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.



He has a brilliant ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties Down Under with a best score of 171 not out.



Under Rohit, India won the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup twice -- 2018 and 2023 -- while finishing runners up in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

His captaincy in ICC tournaments including the T20 World Cup, 2023 ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, which saw Team India lose just one out of 23 games across three tournaments and capture two titles, is considered one of the greatest white-ball captaincy runs ever.