News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Test cricket has changed a bit'

'Test cricket has changed a bit'

Source: PTI
December 06, 2024 22:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nitish Kumar Reddy played some special shots today

IMAGE: 'Nitish Kumar Reddy played some special shots today'. Photograph: ICC/X

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who took 6 for 48, felt that Test cricket had changed somewhat since the time he came into the Australian side with a lot of young, talented and fearless cricketers emerging from the Indian Premier League and making an impact in Test cricket.

"Yeah, the game's changed. The game's allowed to change. I guess that's partly the T20 era, isn't it?

 

"Some of these guys come up, grow up through IPL cricket and there's no fear or there's the expectation to be very good from the get-go and they're quality players from the time they get into international cricket no matter what their age is," he said.

Citing the example of Jaiswal, who at 22 has four Test centuries, Starc said: "We've obviously seen a little bit of Jaiswal before last week and then obviously had a fantastic one in the second innings (at Perth), and in some of the shots that Kumar (Nitish Reddy) played today where it was some special shots.

"Whether that's T20 cricket or coming into Test cricket or no-fear cricket from the next generation, I've been around long enough to see it change a little bit. And yeah, whether it's less fear or just a bit more confidence when you start into international cricket. You'll have to ask those batters but I'm sure it's exciting to watch."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Starc Wins Real Duel Against Jaiswal
Starc Wins Real Duel Against Jaiswal
Can India do a Perth-like turnaround in Adelaide?
Can India do a Perth-like turnaround in Adelaide?
The Stumps Show: Day 1, Adelaide Test
The Stumps Show: Day 1, Adelaide Test
Starc pleased with proceedings on Day 1
Starc pleased with proceedings on Day 1
HC clears police in death of Salman home firing accused
HC clears police in death of Salman home firing accused
Sumit Nagal earns direct entry into Australian Open
Sumit Nagal earns direct entry into Australian Open
Class XII student shoots MP principal dead; arrested
Class XII student shoots MP principal dead; arrested

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
How Australia Floored India In Adelaide
How Australia Floored India In Adelaide
India didn't use the pink ball to good effect: Sunny G
India didn't use the pink ball to good effect: Sunny G

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances