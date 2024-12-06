'Test cricket has changed a bit'

IMAGE: 'Nitish Kumar Reddy played some special shots today'. Photograph: ICC/X

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who took 6 for 48, felt that Test cricket had changed somewhat since the time he came into the Australian side with a lot of young, talented and fearless cricketers emerging from the Indian Premier League and making an impact in Test cricket.

"Yeah, the game's changed. The game's allowed to change. I guess that's partly the T20 era, isn't it?

"Some of these guys come up, grow up through IPL cricket and there's no fear or there's the expectation to be very good from the get-go and they're quality players from the time they get into international cricket no matter what their age is," he said.

Citing the example of Jaiswal, who at 22 has four Test centuries, Starc said: "We've obviously seen a little bit of Jaiswal before last week and then obviously had a fantastic one in the second innings (at Perth), and in some of the shots that Kumar (Nitish Reddy) played today where it was some special shots.

"Whether that's T20 cricket or coming into Test cricket or no-fear cricket from the next generation, I've been around long enough to see it change a little bit. And yeah, whether it's less fear or just a bit more confidence when you start into international cricket. You'll have to ask those batters but I'm sure it's exciting to watch."