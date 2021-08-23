News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India train at Headingley

Team India train at Headingley

By Rediff Cricket
August 23, 2021 06:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is intensity personified at a nets session at Headingley on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI
 

The Indian team, on Sunday, August 22, began training for the third Test against England at Headingley.

The players got down to business as s=Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant sweated it out, prepping for the third Test.

Rohit Sharma warms up before hitting the nets 

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma warms up before hitting the nets.

This is the first time in 19 years that India will be playing at Headingley, having last played a Test at the venue in 2002 -- India had won that Test by an innings and 46 runs.

India go into the third Test, starting on Wednesday, with a 1-0 lead after the massive 151 run win over the hosts at Lord's.

The first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham had ended in a draw.

Ajinkya Rahane bats

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane bats in the nets.

KL Rahul has his eyes on the ball

IMAGE: K L Rahul has his eyes on the ball.

Rishabh Pant goes through the grind

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant goes through the grind.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Southern Brave, Invincibles win Hundred tournament
Southern Brave, Invincibles win Hundred tournament
Sammy picks his favourite for T20 World Cup
Sammy picks his favourite for T20 World Cup
Dravid's NCA starts 'corporate class' for new coaches
Dravid's NCA starts 'corporate class' for new coaches
World U-20 C'ships: India's Shaili leaps to silver
World U-20 C'ships: India's Shaili leaps to silver
EPL PHOTOS: Saints bring United down to earth in draw
EPL PHOTOS: Saints bring United down to earth in draw
PIX: Indians Celebrate Raksha Bandhan
PIX: Indians Celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Jr Worlds: Wrestler Ravi loses bronze play-off
Jr Worlds: Wrestler Ravi loses bronze play-off

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

'Virat doesn't take a backward step'

'Virat doesn't take a backward step'

Vaughan slams England over tactics in Lord's Test

Vaughan slams England over tactics in Lord's Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances