Team India train at Headingley

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is intensity personified at a nets session at Headingley on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

The Indian team, on Sunday, August 22, began training for the third Test against England at Headingley.

The players got down to business as s=Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant sweated it out, prepping for the third Test.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma warms up before hitting the nets.

This is the first time in 19 years that India will be playing at Headingley, having last played a Test at the venue in 2002 -- India had won that Test by an innings and 46 runs.

India go into the third Test, starting on Wednesday, with a 1-0 lead after the massive 151 run win over the hosts at Lord's.

The first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham had ended in a draw.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane bats in the nets.

IMAGE: K L Rahul has his eyes on the ball.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant goes through the grind.