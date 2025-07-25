Tamil Nadu batter set to replace Pant for 5th Test

Jagadeesan is reportedly travelling to the UK to join the squad as a replacement for the injured Pant ahead of the fifth Test.

IMAGE: N Jagadeesan, who has represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, has accumulated 3,373 runs from 52 first-class games at an average of 47.50. Photograph: BCCI

The 27-year-old Pant retired hurt at 37 on the opening day and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on Wednesday.

The BCCI stated that Pant is "available" in the role of a batter as per team requirements during the crunch game at Old Trafford.

Despite his injury, Pant joined the team on Day 2 and would be available to bat as per team requirements," it added.

This was after early inputs from the Board indicated that Pant has been ruled out of the series and Ishan Kishan would be called in as cover for him.

However, it later emerged that Jagadeesan is travelling to the UK to join the squad as a replacement for the injured Pant ahead of the fifth Test.

Jagadeesan is expected to fill in as wicketkeeper-batter in the absence of Pant, who received a standing ovation from the crowd at Old Trafford after he walked out to bat with a fractured foot.

Ishan Kishan, who was the first choice to to replace Pant, is learnt to be recovering from an ankle injury which he sustained after falling off a two-wheeler.

The 29-year-old Jagadeesan, who opens for Tamil Nadu, has played 52 first-class matches in which he accumulated 3,373 runs at an average of 47.50. His highest score is 321.

The fifth Test at the Oval will start on July 31.