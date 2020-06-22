Tallest cricketer in the world is not dead!

June 22, 2020 11:51 IST

IMAGE: Mohammad Irfan urged people not to spread fake news. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: Mohammad Irfan urged people not to spread fake news.

Fans were shocked after social media platforms alleged that Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan had passed away.

The left-arm fast bowler quashed rumours of his death in a car accident, stating that the reports were fake and baseless.

On Sunday, social media was filled with posts about Irfan's death. The 38 year old, who has taken 83 wickets in 60 ODIs, put an end to the speculation from his official Twitter handle.

'Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident. This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well,' Irfan tweeted.

The pacer, who towers at 7' 1", is the tallest player to ever play first class cricket.

Irfan last represented Pakistan in a T20 international against Australia in November 2019. He has also played 4 Tests and 22 T20Is.