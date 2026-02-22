T20 World Cup: Will Abhishek Sharma Score His First Run?

What Abhishek should understand is that what defines a good cricketer is not the duck, but how he responds to it and overcomes it.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has scored three ducks in this T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Sharma has scored three ducks in the World Cup, raising questions over his place in the Super Eight clash against South Africa.

Sanju Samson presents an alternative with his elegant yet explosive stroke play.

Team management faces a choice: Persist with Abhishek's potential or opt for Sanju's form and freshness.

The moment India's Bowling Coach Morne Morkel settled into his chair for the press conference on Friday, the first bouncer came flying -- Abhishek Sharma's three ducks in this World Cup.

The real question behind it: Will he be dropped for the Super Eight match against South Africa.

Morkel intelligently answered that question, saying Abhishek is an entertainer not just for the team but for all the viewers.

It did not reveal whether he will be in the eleven or not.

It is a fact that this World Cup has been cruel to this finest entertainer.

The wait for the first run

Cricket sometimes exposes your nerves, strips off one's confidence, but asks you to bat again as if nothing has happened.

Some survive the pressure, but three ducks and the long walk back to the pavilion must have been shattering for this 25-year-old batter.

Till a few matches ago, Abhishek had scared all the world's top bowlers.

The whole of India is now waiting to see his first run. It has actually become the talk of the World Cup.

If he gets to bat and gets that first run, it will be a huge release, akin to a person who has been gasping for breath and when it finally rushes into the lungs.

A run after many zeroes teaches the value of money too; especially when you have run out of it, even that one rupee will look extremely valuable.

Lessons from zeroes

IMAGE: Anand Subramaniam, media manager for the India team, signals for the first question to Morne Morkel. Photograph: K R Nayar

Cricket teaches that zero is demoralising and that every run is priceless.

Zeroes may not have value, but for a batter who has scored three ducks, the weight of those zeroes can be the heaviest.

Abhishek would have learned an invaluable lesson from these zeroes. It is bound to make him mentally tough.

What Abhishek should understand is that what defines a good cricketer is not the duck, but how he responds to it and overcomes it.

Focus on Sanju again

IMAGE: Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

One thing is certain -- when Abhishek gets his first run, the cheer might just rival a boundary. Perhaps even surpass it.

But will he get that chance? Or will Sanju Samson walk in instead? Sanju brings his own brand of fearless cricket.

Elegant yet explosive, he can dismantle any bowling attack on his day.

Even in his last outing against Namibia, his 22 came briskly.

Luck, however, hasn't quite been on his side. Ironically, Abhishek, despite the ducks, has had a longer rope.

Why Sanju could be tried out is because, in a high-pressure tournament, sometimes a fresh mind and free-flowing batting can change the trend.

Like Abhishek, Sanju can score fast, but whoever gets the chance in Sunday's game should utilise the moment.

In comebacks, it is resilience that is celebrated, and fans enjoy witnessing it.

At the end of the day, fans don't care whose bat the runs pour out from -- Abhishek or Sanju. They just want runs; and that too plenty of them.

Ahmedabad's irresistable snacks

IMAGE: A snacks shop in Ahmedabad. Photograph: K R Nayar

And while the players battle it out on the field, Ahmedabad offers its own feast off it. A World Cup here is not just about cricket -- it's a celebration of food.

By 7 pm, restaurants are buzzing, tables are packed, and the aromas are irresistible.

The variety on the menu is as rich as a well-timed cover drive. Gujarati snacks, of course, are the real stars.

Many fans happily stock up -- not just for the match, but for the journey back home. The ice cream parlours? Simply irresistible.

A perfect cool-down after a heated game. And just when you think it's all indulgence, the city surprises you -- fitness centres buzzing with people trying to balance the calories.

So the Ahmedabad mantra is simple: Eat like a champion, cheer like a fanatic... and then hit the gym like nothing ever happened. Because in this city, just like in cricket -- you can always make a comeback to the gym after a few extra calories on your plate.

