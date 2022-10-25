News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Versatile Arshdeep has tools to emulate Zaheer

Versatile Arshdeep has tools to emulate Zaheer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 25, 2022 22:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam for a duck. 

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam for a duck. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Former captain Anil Kumble feels young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has the potential to do "wonderful things for India", like Zaheer Khan did in his illustrious career.

Having made his India debut earlier this year, the 23-year-old has already produced some impactful performances, including a three-wicket haul against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

 

Kumble, who witnessed Arshdeep's growth from close quarters as Punjab Kings head coach, is hugely impressed with the lanky pacer.

"...Arshdeep has certainly matured and I'd like to see him carry on. Probably what Zak (Zaheer Khan) did for India...

"... I expect Arshdeep to go on to do some wonderful things for India," said Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's ‘Open Mic’ programme.

Arshdeep has shown versatility in his skill, landing yorkers in the death overs, while also making an impact with the new ball.

"I was really impressed with Arshdeep, how he's come through. I worked with him for three years and I could see the kind of development that he has had in the T20 format, and last year's IPL was a classic example of how he handled the pressure.

"He perhaps bowled the tough overs for the team and yeah, you don't always look at the wickets column in the T20 game, you look at what moments the bowler comes up with.

"And the temperament that he's shown, it's wonderful. We saw that again in the India-Pakistan game. When you have 90,000 people at the MCG, it's always challenging.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Sri Lanka blown away by Stoinis storm
PHOTOS: Sri Lanka blown away by Stoinis storm
Kohli, Rohit praise giant Pakistani pacer in the nets
Kohli, Rohit praise giant Pakistani pacer in the nets
Former players question contentious no ball call
Former players question contentious no ball call
Sunak goes with continuity, retains chancellor Hunt
Sunak goes with continuity, retains chancellor Hunt
WC: Scratchy Finch relieved after Aus log first points
WC: Scratchy Finch relieved after Aus log first points
Marcus Stoinis hits fastest Australian T20I fifty
Marcus Stoinis hits fastest Australian T20I fifty
Kharge to take over as new Cong chief on Wednesday
Kharge to take over as new Cong chief on Wednesday

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

We stand for each other in bad times: Arshdeep

We stand for each other in bad times: Arshdeep

WC: Scratchy Finch relieved after Aus log first points

WC: Scratchy Finch relieved after Aus log first points

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances