T20 World Cup: Pak crash out despite win, NZ advances

Despite a victory against Sri Lanka, Pakistan was knocked out of the T20 World Cup as New Zealand secured a semifinal spot based on a superior net run rate.

IMAGE: Abrar Ahmed was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 23 runs. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their Super Eights match but was eliminated from the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand qualified for the semifinals due to a better net run rate than Pakistan.

Sahibzada Farhan scored a century for Pakistan, while Dasun Shanaka scored a rapid 76* for Sri Lanka.

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to qualify for the semifinals but failed to do so.

Pakistan were on Saturday knocked out of the T20 World Cup despite winning against Sri Lanka by five runs in their Super Eights match here, with New Zealand sneaking into the semifinals on the basis of better net run rate.

Invited to bat, Pakistan made a formidable 212 for 8 with Sahibzada Farhan (100) hitting a stunning century and his opening partner Fakhar Zaman scoring 84.

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super Eights.

But they failed to do so as co-hosts Sri Lanka, who were already out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, ended at 207 for 6.

Pakistan and New Zealand ended on three points each in the Super Eights stage but the Kiwis qualified for the semifinals as the second-placed team from the group on the basis of better NRR.

England have already qualified for the semifinals after winning all their three Super Eights matches.

Key Performances

Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 76 not out off just 31 balls while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 58.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 23 runs.