T20 World Cup Super 8s: Jacks, Ahmed break New Zealand hearts with rearguard action

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 28, 2026 00:20 IST
February 28, 2026 00:20 IST

Pakistan need to win the game against Sri Lanka either by more than 64 runs or chase the target in 13.1 overs to advance to the last four.

Will-Jacks-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Will Jacks bagged his fourth player of the match award in the tournament with an 18-ball 32 against New Zealand. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters 

Key Points

  • England win with three balls to spare after New Zealand posted 159-7.
  • Ahmed and Jacks plundered 44 runs from last three overs.
  • The loss dampened New Zealand's semifinal hopes.
  • Pakistan will qualify for the last four if they beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin.

SCORECARD

Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks' rapid 44-run partnership turned the game as England chased down a target of 160 with three balls to spare and beat New Zealand by four wickets in the T20 World Cup Super Eights in Colombo on Friday.

England, who had already qualified for the semifinals, topped Group B by winning all three of games. New Zealand must wait for the result between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to see if they advance to the last four.

New Zealand posted 159-7 after making a strong start before England's spinners choked the run flow.

England's top order struggled and lost wickets regularly, but Ahmed and Jacks plundered 22 runs from the 18th over and sealed victory for the two-time champions with three balls to spare.

Jacks, Ahmed's rearguard action

Rehan Ahmed

IMAGE: Rehan Ahmed smashed a 7-ball 19 to bring England back into the game. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

With 43 runs needed in the last three overs, Ahmed came to the crease following the dismissal of Tom Banton. 

Glenn Phillips, who conceded 22 runs in his first three over while picking up a wicket, was entrusted with the 18th over. Jacks got a single off the first ball before Ahmed lofted a tossed-up delivery over long-on for a maximum.

A single was taken off the next delivery to get Jacks back on strike, who then hit a six and two boundaries in the next three deliveries to bring the equation down to 21 off 12 balls. Phillips' final figures read: 4-0-43-1

 

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner bowled the penultimate over and Jacks and Ahmed managed to extract 16 runs from it with the help of two boundaries.

Only five runs were needed in the last over bowled by Matt Henry and Jacks and Ahmed took two singles before Jacks attempted a pull but the ball hit his helmet-grille and ran away to the boundary, sealing a thrilling win for England with three balls to spare.

Another player of the match award for Jacks

Harry Brooks

IMAGE: Harry Brook once again batted at No. 3 and made 26 off 24 balls. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Jacks was deservedly named Player of the Match, his fourth of the tournament. He has joined Shane Watson (2012 edition) for the joint-most POTM awards in a T20 World Cup.

Chasing a modest target of 160 runs on a slow surface, England were off to a terrible start as openers Phil Salt (2 off 4 balls) and Jos Buttler (0) fell cheaply. 

Skipper Harry Brook once again promoted himself up the order and made 26 off 24 balls (3x4, 1x6). Jacob Bethell contributed 21 runs while Tom Banton was their highest scorer with 33 runs off 24 balls.

However, it was Ahmed (19 off seven balls) and Jacks who titled the game in England's favour with some lusty blows in the final overs. 

For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra grabbed three wickets conceding 19 runs, while Phillips, Lockie Ferguson and Henry claimed a wicket apiece. 

England's win boosts Pakistan's hopes 

Tom-Banton-Sam-Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran and Tom Banton led England's recovery with a crucial partnership in the middle overs. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

England's win meant Pakistan stayed alive in the race for a spot in the semifinal. Pakistan need to win their Saturday's Super 8s fixture against Sri Lanka with a big margin to qualify.

The Men in Green need to win the game either by more than 64 runs or chase the target in 13.1 overs.

Earlier, opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 159 for seven. The Black Caps recovered from a mid-innings slump after openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert provided them a brisk start.

England's spinners, who bowled 16 overs and claimed all the seven wickets, struck at regular intervals and restricted the Kiwis to a manageable total.

England spinners choke NZ batters

Will-Jacks-Harry-Brook

IMAGE: Will Jacks celebrates with Harry Brook after dismissing Finn Allen. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, and Rehan Ahmed claimed two wickets each while Liam Dawson picked up one.   

New Zealand started cautiously as Jofra Archer bowled a maiden over before Dawson gave away eight runs in the second over. Thereafter, Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert shifted their gears and propelled them to 54/0 at the end of the Powerplay.

Rashid broke the 64-run partnership, dismissing Seifert, who made 35 off 25 balls (3x4, 2x6) in the first over after the Powerplay. 

In the next over, Jacks removed Allen (29 off 19 balls; 3x6). New Zealand were 84/2 at the half-way mark.

 

Ahmed then got rid of Ravindra, who made 11 off 13 deliveries. 

From 123/4, New Zealand slumped to 152/7 and eventually finished their innings with 159/7.

REDIFF CRICKET
