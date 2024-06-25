News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » It's Party Time In Afghanistan!

It's Party Time In Afghanistan!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 25, 2024 18:50 IST
IMAGE: 'Nangarhar erupts! Unbelievable scenes in Jalalabad City!' exclaimed Afghanistan Cricket Board on X. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X
 

Frenzied celebrations erupted all across Afghanistan as cricket fans in the country celebrated their cricket team's historic achievement at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs in a rain-hit Super 8s match of the T20 World Cup to qualify for the semi-finals ahead of former champions Australia, whom they had shocked in their previous game.

IMAGE: Cricket fans celebrate their cricket team's victory against Bangladesh. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Afghanistan, who had also outclassed New Zealand in the group stages, made it to the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time in their cricketing history.

The streets in Khost, Paktia and Kabul were packed with fans, who poured out on to the streets to celebrate the historic day.

IMAGE: 'Khost at it again! They know how to celebrate #AfghanAtalan's heroics at the #T20WorldCup!' said Afghanistan Cricket Board on X. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Afghanistan's incredible showing at the World Cup.

'Afghanistan, your road to the semi-finals has been incredible, overcoming the likes of New Zealand and Australia. Today's win is a testament to your hard work & determination. So proud of your progress. Keep it up!', Tendulkar tweeted.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's emotional captain Rashid Khan after winning the match against Bangladesh. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

'Wow, Afghanistan. What an effort. Beating New Zealand, beating Australia and making the semi-finals of a World Cup. This is what progress is. Congratulations', Virender Sehwag tweeted.

'Absolutely fantastic scenes from the park! What a win @ACBofficials. Nail-biting right to the end! Emotions soaring high as the Pathans enter the semis for the first time ever! Match winning performance by #NaveenUlHaq. Cricket at its best', tweeted two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh.

