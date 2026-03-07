T20 World Cup Final: What Will Pitch Offer?

IMAGE: The pitch at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to produce good runs along with good pace and bounce. Photograph: X

A pitch offering good pace and bounce is expected for the Twenty20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Key Points The T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand will be played on a red and black soil pitch in Ahmedabad.

The pitch has been used only once in the tournament, when South Africa scored 213 against Canada.

The surface is expected to offer good pace and bounce with minimal turn for spinners.

The surface is expected to resemble the pitch used in the semi-final at Wankhede stadium, where early concerns about a green tinge proved unfounded as the teams combined for a record 499 runs.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the centre pitch in Ahmedabad will be a mix of red and black soil and is likely to offer consistent bounce with assistance for seam bowlers while producing only minimal turn for spinners.

The wicket has been used only once in the tournament, when South Africa beat Canada by 53 runs on February 9 in their group game, after posting 213 batting first.

India Have Lost One Game, Won One Game At Modi Stadium This World Cup

A par total on Sunday is expected to be around 200.

New Zealand have played one match in Ahmedabad in this tournament. In a group game on February 14, South Africa chased down 177 with 17 balls to spare to beat the Black Caps by seven wickets.

India have played two matches at the venue. They defeated The Netherlands by 17 runs after posting 193 in a group fixture on February 18, but later lost to South Africa by 76 runs in the Super Eight stage when the Proteas successfully defended 187 on a black-soil pitch.

The final marks the second time in a year that the two sides will meet in the title match of a major tournament after India defeated New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on March 10, 2025.