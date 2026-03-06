India vs NZ T20 WC Final: 5 Key Facts Before the Big Clash

India and New Zealand are set to battle it out in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, promising a thrilling contest for the coveted title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Key Points
- India, ranked number one, will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
- India aims for their third T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand seeks their first.
- Suryakumar Yadav captains India, with Abhishek Sharma as the top-ranked batter and Varun Chakravarthy as the top-ranked bowler.
- Mitchell Santner captains New Zealand, with Tim Seifert as the top-ranked batter and Jacob Duffy as the top-ranked bowler.
India and New Zealand will clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with the world’s top-ranked side aiming for their third title while the Black Caps chase their first-ever crown.
Key facts about Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand.
WHEN
Sunday, March 8 at 1900IST (1330GMT)
WHERE
Narendra Modi Stadium (capacity 1,32,000)
India's Squad and Journey to the Final
INDIA
T20 world ranking: 1
Previous best result: Winners (2007, 2024)
Coach: Gautam Gambhir
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Top-ranked batter: Abhishek Sharma (1)
Top-ranked bowler: Varun Chakravarthy(1)
Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
ROAD TO THE FINAL
Group Stage - Beat U.S. by 29 runs
Group Stage - Beat Namibia by 93 runs
Group Stage - Beat Pakistan by 61 runs
Group Stage - Beat Netherlands by 17 runs
Super Eight - Lost against South Africa by 76 runs
Super Eight - Beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs
Super Eight - Beat West Indies by five wickets
Semi-final - Beat England by seven runs
New Zealand's Squad and Path to the Final
NEW ZEALAND
T20 world ranking: 4
Best result: Runners-up (2021)
Coach: Rob Walter
Captain: Mitchell Santner
Top-ranked batter: Tim Seifert (10)
Top-ranked bowler: Jacob Duffy (18)
Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.
ROAD TO THE FINAL
Group Stage - Beat Afghanistan by five wickets
Group Stage - Beat UAE by 10 wickets
Group Stage - Lost against South Africa by seven wickets
Group Stage - Beat Canada by eight wickets
Super Eight - No result as match abandoned due to rain against Pakistan
Super Eight - Beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs
Super Eight - Lost against England by four wickets
Semi-final - Beat South Africa by nine wickets
Previous T20 Encounters
PREVIOUS T20 MEETINGS
India wins: 16
New Zealand wins: 11
Tied: 3