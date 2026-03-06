India vs NZ T20 WC Final: 5 Key Facts Before the Big Clash

India and New Zealand are set to battle it out in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, promising a thrilling contest for the coveted title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

Key Points India, ranked number one, will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India aims for their third T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand seeks their first.

Suryakumar Yadav captains India, with Abhishek Sharma as the top-ranked batter and Varun Chakravarthy as the top-ranked bowler.

Mitchell Santner captains New Zealand, with Tim Seifert as the top-ranked batter and Jacob Duffy as the top-ranked bowler.

India and New Zealand will clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with the world’s top-ranked side aiming for their third title while the Black Caps chase their first-ever crown.

Key facts about Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand.

WHEN

Sunday, March 8 at 1900IST (1330GMT)

WHERE

Narendra Modi Stadium (capacity 1,32,000)

India's Squad and Journey to the Final

INDIA

T20 world ranking: 1

Previous best result: Winners (2007, 2024)

Coach: Gautam Gambhir

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Top-ranked batter: Abhishek Sharma (1)

Top-ranked bowler: Varun Chakravarthy(1)

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Group Stage - Beat U.S. by 29 runs

Group Stage - Beat Namibia by 93 runs

Group Stage - Beat Pakistan by 61 runs

Group Stage - Beat Netherlands by 17 runs

Super Eight - Lost against South Africa by 76 runs

Super Eight - Beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs

Super Eight - Beat West Indies by five wickets

Semi-final - Beat England by seven runs

New Zealand's Squad and Path to the Final

NEW ZEALAND

T20 world ranking: 4

Best result: Runners-up (2021)

Coach: Rob Walter

Captain: Mitchell Santner

Top-ranked batter: Tim Seifert (10)

Top-ranked bowler: Jacob Duffy (18)

Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Group Stage - Beat Afghanistan by five wickets

Group Stage - Beat UAE by 10 wickets

Group Stage - Lost against South Africa by seven wickets

Group Stage - Beat Canada by eight wickets

Super Eight - No result as match abandoned due to rain against Pakistan

Super Eight - Beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs

Super Eight - Lost against England by four wickets

Semi-final - Beat South Africa by nine wickets

Previous T20 Encounters

PREVIOUS T20 MEETINGS

India wins: 16

New Zealand wins: 11

Tied: 3