News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dutch captain hoping for Kohli no show

Dutch captain hoping for Kohli no show

Source: PTI
October 26, 2022 15:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli dug the Indians out of a hole during their T20 World Cup opening match, scoring 82 not out

IMAGE: Virat Kohli dug the Indians out of a hole during their T20 World Cup opening match, scoring 82 not out. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards is hoping that Virat Kohli doesn't repeat his "surreal show against Pakistan" when India take on the minnows in a T20 World Cup game, in Sydney on Thursday.

 

Edwards, a Melbourne local who has migrated to The Netherlands, doesn't have undue expectations from his side but would like his team-mates to play the best brand of cricket possible.

"What Virat (Kohli) did the other day was surreal. Hope he doesn't repeat it against us," Edwards said at the pre-match media conference on Wednesday.

"Not many people expect us to win, so not too much pressure on us," said the Dutch skipper, very matter of fact about playing a team filled with some of global cricket's biggest superstars.

"Our brand of cricket means perform to best of our ability. Just bring our A game. If it's enough it's enough. If it's not it's not," Edwards added.

For a team like The Netherlands, it is like a dream to play India as even a white-ball bilateral series isn't a commercially viable option for the BCCI.

"Huge. You always dream of playing World Cup and against arguably one of best teams in the world is surreal," said Edwards.

Not getting a chance to play big teams regularly is an issue but what is more disappointing is that ICC has stopped ODI Super League, which provided them with decent number of games.

"Obviously disappointing that ODI Super League not coming ahead. We had cricket on Dutch TV which was good exposure for us," Edwards said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Sri Lanka blown away by Stoinis storm
PHOTOS: Sri Lanka blown away by Stoinis storm
Marcus Stoinis hits fastest Australian T20I fifty
Marcus Stoinis hits fastest Australian T20I fifty
Nikhil Chopra: From commentator to caddie
Nikhil Chopra: From commentator to caddie
How hardworking Suryakumar turned his fortunes around
How hardworking Suryakumar turned his fortunes around
PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match
PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match
Sunak to hold first Cabinet meet, face Opposition
Sunak to hold first Cabinet meet, face Opposition
Kejriwal seeks Lakshmi, Ganesh pix on currency notes
Kejriwal seeks Lakshmi, Ganesh pix on currency notes

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match

PHOTOS: Ireland upset England in rain-hit match

IPL at the centre of Stoinis's transformation

IPL at the centre of Stoinis's transformation

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances