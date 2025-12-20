HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hardik operating at another level mentally: Steyn

Hardik operating at another level mentally: Steyn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 20, 2025 12:33 IST

x

'Hardik was fantastic — he's transcended sportsman into celebrity territory.'

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya clobbered five sixes on the way to a 16-ball half-century as India beat South Africa by 30 runs in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

South African pace great Dale Steyn described Hardik Pandya as a superhero who "operates at another level mentally" with an unmatched aura. His comments came after the flamboyant India all-rounder's scintillating knock in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Pandya (63) hit the second fastest T20I fifty for India, while Tilak Varma produced a fluent 73 to set up the hosts' 30-run victory after they posted an imposing 232-run target for the Proteas.

"Hardik was fantastic — he's transcended sportsman into celebrity territory, walking out like a superhero in a scripted movie plot where nobody alters his plan," said Steyn on JioStar.

 

He added, "It's not a bad attitude; it's pure dominance, an aura where nobody else can match what he does. You see it in his stance and presence — he's operating at another level mentally, unbreakable in a game that's all about mental battles. All these players are skilled, but he's elevated beyond."

Steyn slammed the South African batters' cautious approach against India's main bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, saying it backfired on the visitors.

"It's the Bumrah effect — you can't let him bowl four overs without damage. South Africa played it safe, surviving him while attacking others, but once he got Quinton de Kock, it triggered Hardik's wicket, then Chakaravarthy's flow.

"Chasing 230-240 demands fighting fire with fire, you can't let elite bowlers dictate. Bumrah always creates that window for others — South Africa should've gone after him harder, as he'll get you out anyway if you just wait."

On Chakaravarthy's dominance over South Africa's middle order, Steyn admitted that the wily bowler has a "clear edge" over their batters.

"Many South Africans struggle to pick Varun Chakaravarthy — Aiden Markram reads him best but still gets out to him often because he plays aggressively. Others like Ferreira get completely foxed by his soft prods and uncertain spin.

"He has a clear edge over their middle order; even Markram's now cautious, which is the last mindset a batter wants against him," said Steyn.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Spin magic: Varun seals record-breaking T20I year
Spin magic: Varun seals record-breaking T20I year
Tilak Varma backs Surya: 'He needs just one innings...'
Tilak Varma backs Surya: 'He needs just one innings...'
'Why Is Sanju Not In The Side?'
'Why Is Sanju Not In The Side?'
SA coach hails Team India: A 'helluva side'
SA coach hails Team India: A 'helluva side'
'Batter Surya is missing somewhere,' admits Suryakumar
'Batter Surya is missing somewhere,' admits Suryakumar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Grand Vaikunta Ekadasi festival begins at historic Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam2:20

Grand Vaikunta Ekadasi festival begins at historic Sri...

Spotted! Manushi Chhillar Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:35

Spotted! Manushi Chhillar Leaves Fans Mesmerized

Sara Ali Khan Slays Airport Style in Yellow1:00

Sara Ali Khan Slays Airport Style in Yellow

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO