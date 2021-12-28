News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sydney Test not at risk over COVID rules: NSW health minister

Sydney Test not at risk over COVID rules: NSW health minister

December 28, 2021 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Australia coach Justin Langer and David Warner are seen chatting after retaining the Ashes on day three of the Third Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday

IMAGE: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Australia coach Justin Langer and David Warner are seen chatting after retaining the Ashes on day three of the Third Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

New South Wales (NSW) health minister Brad Hazzard said on Tuesday that the state's COVID-19 contact tracing rules pose no threat to the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

 

Uncertainty hung over the third Test in Melbourne on Monday when two members of England's support staff and two of their family members were placed in isolation after Testing positive.

The Test, which Australia wrapped up on Tuesday with an innings and 14-run win, went ahead after the players returned negative PCR Tests.

NSW recorded just over 6,000 new cases on Monday and close contacts are required to isolate for a week, but Hazzard said NSW Health would work with Victorian health authorities to manage any cases so that the next Ashes Test can proceed.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test is sacred, an important date at the start of the third year of our life with COVID-19," Hazzard said.

"I want to assure the cricket loving public, under our rules any players with exposure to a known case of COVID-19 would be asked to Test and isolate only until a negative result was received.

"If there are any cases within the teams, their support staff, or families, we will work with the people involved to ensure they are safe, and there is as little disruption to others as possible."

The fourth Test will be played from January 5-9 at the SCG, with Australia having retained the Ashes after winning the first three games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Gutted' Root calls on teammates to show pride
'Gutted' Root calls on teammates to show pride
Harbhajan Singh's AWESOME Records
Harbhajan Singh's AWESOME Records
Ponting slams Eng batters after 'inexcusable' collapse
Ponting slams Eng batters after 'inexcusable' collapse
India's Omicron tally jumps to 653
India's Omicron tally jumps to 653
'Gutted' Root calls on teammates to show pride
'Gutted' Root calls on teammates to show pride
Major face-off between Delhi docs, cops; many injured
Major face-off between Delhi docs, cops; many injured
Is This The Future Of Dating?
Is This The Future Of Dating?

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PICS: Debutant Boland stars as Aus retain Ashes

PICS: Debutant Boland stars as Aus retain Ashes

Ashes win what dreams are made of: Cummins

Ashes win what dreams are made of: Cummins

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances