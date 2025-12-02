HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Usman Khawaja ruled out of second Ashes Test

December 02, 2025 13:46 IST

Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja, who was ruled out with a back problem, will stay with the squad keeping alive his hopes of extending his Test career past his 39th birthday next month. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test against in England in Brisbane later this week by a back problem, the team said on Tuesday.

Khawaja was unable to open either innings in the series opener in Perth because of back spasms and showed some discomfort

on Monday in the nets at Brisbane's Gabba ground, where the second Test starts on Thursday.

The 38-year-old will not be replaced in the squad, raising the likelihood that Travis Head will stay at the top of the order after his brilliant innings of 123 as a makeshift opener in Perth drove Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

 

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have both been used as openers in the nearly two years since David Warner retired, but the former said on Monday that neither would be reprising the role.

Khawaja will stay with the squad, the team said, keeping alive his hopes of extending his Test career past his 39th birthday next month. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
