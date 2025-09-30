Suryakumar inaugurates private cricket stadium in Goa

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav led India to the Asia Cup tournament victory on Sunday, September 23. Photograph: Kind courtest Revanth Reddy/X

Back from the Asia Cup victory, India captain Suryakumar Yadav inaugurated of a private cricket stadium in South Goa district on Tuesday.

The Asia Cup-winning captain unveiled the '1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium' at Verna village even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and transport minister Mauvin Godinho were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration.

Addressing the crowd, the chief minister invited the Indian captain to play a match in Goa. Later, Sawant was seen bowling a tennis ball to Yadav, who hit it above the crowd.

Goa has only one international-standard stadium at Fatorda which is used for both cricket as well as football, but this private stadium is exclusively for cricket, noted the chief minister.



Sawant congratulated the Indian team for winning the Asia Cup and also congratulated Yadav for giving the winning amount to the Indian Army.

Talking to reporters, the Indian T20 skipper said that such stadiums are required and recalled the time when he played Ranji matches against Goa. "The Goa team is doing well," he said.