Surya, Laxman laud players after 'special win'

SEE: T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses the team post the series win. VIDEO: BCCI/X

Captain Suryakumar Yadav described the series win against South Africa as a "special" one and lauded the team for the stupendous effort after winning the 3rd T20I in Johannesburg on Friday.

India won the four-match T20I series 3-1, with the likes of batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, and bowler Varun Chakravarty making big impact.

Addressing the team at the dressing room after the series win, Surya said: 'Well done boys, congratulations to all. Everybody knows how difficult is to win series overseas. The last time when we came here, it was 1-1.

'This time, even after we led 2-1 in the series, we decided how to play the last match (aggressively), everybody stepped up. Credit goes to everybody. We won this series as a team.'

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI/X

India head coach for South Africa tour VVS Laxman has hailed the T20 International series triumph as "a special effort" after his team secured a massive 135-run win in the last match in Johannesburg.

'Really proud of our guys for the spirit with which they played this entire series. 3-1 win is a special effort, brilliantly led by @surya_14kumar, @IamSanjuSamson and Tilak were unstoppable with the bat and V arun Chakravarty was outstanding with the ball," Laxman posted on his X handle.

'... the entire team the way they played and enjoyed each others success, couldn't be prouder of the boys. Congratulations on a memorable win,' he added.