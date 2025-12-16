HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stokes Signals Bat-First Plan With Hussain Dig

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 16, 2025 16:37 IST

Asked about his plans for the toss, captain Ben Stokes made it clear England would look to bat, without stating it outright.

IMAGE: Asked about his plans for the toss, captain Ben Stokes made it clear England would look to bat, without stating it outright. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Ben Stokes signalled he would bat first if he won the toss in the third Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide, offering a wry reminder on Tuesday of one of England’s most infamous calls in the age-old series.

Day one on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval is forecast to reach 34 degrees Celsius, with day two tipped for a scorching 39 on a wicket often regarded as Australia's most batting-friendly.

Asked about his plans for the toss, captain Stokes made it clear England would look to bat, without stating it outright.

 

"It's going to be pretty hot day one and two, I'm pretty sure I've become a meme or GIF at some point in my career," he told reporters.

"I don't want to be another Nasser Hussain."

Former England captain Hussain won the toss in the first Ashes Test of the 2002/03 series, electing to field first at the Gabba in a decision that dumbfounded some of his teammates.

The ploy unravelled quickly as Australia racked up first-innings centuries through Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting before winning the Test by 384 runs.

Australia ended up winning the series 4-1.

England trail Australia 2-0 in the current series and need to win in Adelaide to keep the Ashes alive.

The tourists made only one change to their XI from the eight-wicket loss in Brisbane, bringing in seamer Josh Tongue for Gus Atkinson.

Young spinner Shoaib Bashir was overlooked for a third test in succession, which Stokes said was due to England's perilous position in the series.

"We didn't think we'd be in a situation at 2-0 down after two (tests) and having to win the (next) three," he said.

"So we've had to make tough decisions before the series and we will continue to make tough decisions if we feel like that's going to give us the best chance to win a game."

Source: REUTERS
