Stokes playing in IPL 2023 depends on...

IMAGE: Ben Stokes, who was part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, fractured his finger during the first leg which was postponed due to COVID-19. When the tournament resumed in September, Stokes didn't return and he also opted out of IPL 2022 earlier this year to manage his workload. Photograph: BCCI

The advent of multiple T20 leagues might have led to a paradigm shift in priorities for some leading international cricketers but England Test captain Ben Stokes is very categorical that his participation in the IPL 2023 will depend on the national team's calendar.

Stokes, one of the world's leading all-rounders, has already quit ODIs, in order to strike a better work-life balance and nothing is more important for him than wearing the pristine whites.



"It is a case of looking at schedules, looking ahead at what we have got coming up. But as I have made it very clear, Test cricket is at the forefront of my mind and all of my time decisions will be based around Test matches.



"Now being the captain, I have the responsibility to do that," Stokes said on the occasion of the release of his documentary series Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes on Amazon Prime Video.



For the 31-year-old, who has scored 5320 runs and taken close to 200 wickets (185) in 84 Tests, IPL is an "amazing tournament" but he will only play if his jam-packed schedule allows him to.



"I have played in the IPL for four years. I have loved it every time I have been there. It's an amazing competition to be part of, not just for the spectacle of the IPL but the opportunity to work along with the best players in the world, and some of the best coaches.



"It is just an amazing experience to be involved in but as I said, there is a schedule to be looked at around the window of the IPL," Stokes, who had once got more than US$ 2 million bid from Rajasthan Royals, added.



He then explained the reason why it always becomes difficult for England players to feature in the IPL.



"As England cricketers, our schedule is jam-packed and we seem to be playing all year around. I think our summer is everybody's winter and when our winter comes along, it is everybody's summer. So, people are either coming here to play or we are touring to play cricket."



With Cricket South Africa's new T20 league and UAE's ILT20 starting next year, the international bilateral calender is increasingly getting choc-a-bloc with the relevance of ODIs being questioned.



A case in point has to be Stokes' decision to quit the format in which he played 105 games with nearly 3000 runs and 74 wickets, including a top-score in 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.



"It is a great question at the moment with how much cricket is being played around the world," he stated.



"The last thing anybody wants is a format, I don't know, be taken away from people. Maybe there is a way, ICC can look at. Maybe restructuring the schedule or redoing the format."



Just like 'The Hundred' exists alongside T20, Stokes suggested trying out 40-over one dayers, something that was prevalent in English county circuit with a tournament called pro-40, which was played till some years back.



"You look at England now with The Hundred, they are making a completely new format but that still goes alongside the T20 version. Something can be looked at. It is my own personal view that they could look at maybe turning 50 overs into 40 overs.



"When I first started playing professional cricket, there was CB40 and that was a really good format to play. Nowadays, it would just be an extended version of T20 cricket and I personally think you would end up seeing the same scores, anyway in 40 overs that you do in 50 overs."



He feels 40-overs-a-side could be solution.



"Because there is so much cricket, is there a way that schedule and formats can be looked at to still keep the 3 formats, but maybe less cricket? If you look at 40 overs than 50 overs, I think that can be a solution."



He wants the custodians of the game to put some thought on it.



"I think there needs to be a lot of thought put into it but the last thing you want I think for the sport, is that a certain format is completely chucked away."