Stokes optimistic despite England's Ashes struggles

Stokes optimistic despite England's Ashes struggles

December 22, 2025 10:47 IST

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: An improved England batting performance in their second innings has given Ben Stokes hope for the matches in Melbourne and Sydney. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Captain Ben Stokes believes England can build on the positives from their loss in the third Ashes Test to Australia in Adelaide as they look to claim the country's first win Down Under in almost 15 years in the series' two remaining tests.

Australia's victory at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday ensured they retain the urn with an unassailable 3-0 series lead but an improved England batting performance in their second innings has given Stokes hope for the matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

 

"I think some individuals have probably actually learned a lot more about themselves throughout this week than they did maybe a week or two ago," he said.

"But there were a lot of positives to be able to take out of this game, and for us to be able to build on and take forward, not only into the two games left in the series, but also how cricket looks in the future."

"We had guys going out there and in some pretty high-pressure moments, and I thought they stood up very, very well. I think some individuals have learned a bit more about themselves this week."

"It's obviously hard to look at it with too much positivity at the moment, because there's a lot of emotion to attach with what's going on and where we are."

England have struggled throughout the series and the team's management has been widely criticised for the lack of preparation for the conditions in Australia.

But the performance in Adelaide, where England lost by 82 runs, has provided a sliver of hope that the tourists can win a test in Australia for the first time since victory in Sydney in January 2011 earned the English a 3-1 Ashes series win.

"I think there's so much more clarity and an understanding about when guys are walking out there to bat or when guys are coming to bowl, about what is needed right now," said Stokes.

"'What do I need to do? And what does my execution need to look like?' But then it's about going out there and delivering that and (if you're) not able to execute that for good enough or long enough, then you get punished."

Source: REUTERS
