Smith to captain Australia in Ahmedabad Test

Smith to captain Australia in Ahmedabad Test

Source: PTI
March 06, 2023 13:32 IST
IMAGE: Steve Smith had captained the side in the third Test in Indore, which Australia had won by nine wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.

 

Smith had captained the side in the third Test in Indore in Cummins' absence. Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care.

Cummins will remain in Sydney, Cricket.com.au reported.

The decision on Cummins' participation in the three-ODI series, which will follows the Test series, will be taken later.

Smith had captained Australia to a nine-wicket win in Indore last week. India lead the series 2-1 and need a win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

With the win in Indore, Australia secured their qualification for the WTC summit clash in London in June.

The website also reported that Nathan Ellis has replaced injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad for ODIs, starting on March 17.

 

 

Source: PTI
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

