News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » State of affair in Pakistan cricket is really sad: Miandad

State of affair in Pakistan cricket is really sad: Miandad

Source: PTI
January 23, 2024 13:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan cricket

IMAGE: There has been a string of appointments in Pakistan cricket following the ODI World Cup with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood named as T20I and Test captains respectively after Babar Azam stepped down from all formats. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Batting great Javed Miandad has lamented the way cricket is being run in the country, saying frequent appointments and changes in the Pakistan team has shaken the confidence of the players.

"I have not seen cricket governance anywhere in the world like we see in Pakistan and these state of affairs are really sad," Miandad told media during a ceremony held in Karachi to launch the Sindh Premier League.

 

The former Pakistan skipper, who appeared in 124 Tests, said the governance of cricket in recent times had a bad effect on the team and players as well.

"I don't think anywhere such frequent appointments and changes in cricket are made and it only means that we don't have continuity in our cricket structure and more importantly the players don't gain confidence," he said.

There has been a string of appointments in Pakistan cricket following the ODI World Cup with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood named as T20I and Test captains respectively after Babar Azam stepped down from all formats.

Mohammad Hafeez too was appointed as director of cricket after the World Cup in India.

Miandad said Pakistan was slowly falling behind other teams because of the way sport was being run in the country by the cricket board.

"Since last year we have had a really bad time in terms of our team's performances and people who have no knowledge of cricket sit and take decisions which affect the entire structure in the country," he complained.

Pakistan team has recently lost the three-Test series against Australia 0-3, before going down 1-4 in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
England Tests: Who Should Replace Kohli?
England Tests: Who Should Replace Kohli?
SEE: Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja, Mithali...
SEE: Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja, Mithali...
'Greyhound Stokes good to go for India Tests'
'Greyhound Stokes good to go for India Tests'
Clashes erupt as Rahul's yatra denied entry in Assam
Clashes erupt as Rahul's yatra denied entry in Assam
Will Pak cricketers terminate central contracts?
Will Pak cricketers terminate central contracts?
Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' gives birth to 3 cubs in Kuno
Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' gives birth to 3 cubs in Kuno
Modern Jugni Avika Gor!
Modern Jugni Avika Gor!

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Winning toss will be crucial'

'Winning toss will be crucial'

'I am here to make you uncomfortable'

'I am here to make you uncomfortable'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances