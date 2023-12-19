News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Starc's IPL bid proves bowlers are cricket's hot property

Starc's IPL bid proves bowlers are cricket's hot property

December 19, 2023 23:03 IST
Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: IPL experts expressed surprise at the amount spent on Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The IPL 2024 auction witnessed a historic moment as Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the costliest player in the tournament's history, securing a staggering deal with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 crore.

South African legend AB de Villiers and other IPL experts expressed their astonishment and opinions on the unprecedented bid, stressing on the soaring demand for top-notch bowlers in this year's auction.

 

The move has left the cricket fraternity buzzing.

During the JioCinema's 'Match Center Live Auction Special' on Tuesday, IPL experts, including De Villiers, analysed Starc's move. De Villiers noted, "Absolutely unbelievable. I think we are all just in awe. I think the trick lies if you win the World Cup, then things like this happen. You can only be happy for the guys."

IPL auction

Zaheer Khan, Indian pace great, acknowledged the expectation for fast bowlers to be in demand but expressed surprise at the bid reaching such levels. He said, "Well, everyone was expecting that fast bowlers would be in demand - that is something which the small auctions always bring, the clarity of thought from all the franchises."

Mike Hesson, former Director of Cricket for RCB, commented on Gujarat Titans' strategy, stating, "Well, they (GT) basically dug themselves a hole. So, they waited the whole auction just to get Mitchell Starc."

Hesson highlighted the challenges GT now faces with limited options and excess funds.

Former Indian pacer RP Singh expressed surprise at the amount spent on Starc, considering his return to the IPL after an eight-year absence. Singh remarked, "I am a little surprised with the money KKR spent on Starc. I did not feel that anyone would cross the Rs 20 crore mark."

He also emphasised the expectations on Starc to make a significant impact given the hefty price tag.

