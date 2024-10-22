Starc on fire but Smith's struggles continue ahead of BGT

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc marked his return to first-class cricket in stunning fashion, claiming a six-wicket haul for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield against Victoria. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket.com.au

Australia is gearing up for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India with a mix of promising performances and lingering concerns.

Key players, such as pacer Mitchell Starc, are hitting form at the right time, while star batter Steve Smith is facing early setbacks in his preparations.

Mitchell Starc marked his return to first-class cricket in stunning fashion, claiming a six-wicket haul for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield against Victoria.

Starc was at his lethal best, taking 6 for 81 in Victoria's second innings, adding to his tally of 1 for 35 in the first innings. His wickets included the likes of Ashley Chandrasinghe, Marcus Harris, and Todd Murphy.

This fiery spell from Starc is a huge boost for Australian cricket, especially as he continues to be a key force in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, where he has taken 48 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 28.37.

With 358 wickets in 89 Tests, Starc is edging closer to the prestigious milestone of 400 Test scalps. He also stands on the cusp of 700 international wickets, needing just 22 more to become the fourth Australian bowler to achieve this feat. His form will be crucial as Australia faces India in the upcoming Test series, followed by two Tests against Sri Lanka next year.

However, not all of Australia's preparations have been smooth.

Steve Smith, who is expected to be a cornerstone of Australia's batting lineup, has had a disappointing return to Sheffield Shield cricket.

In the same match against Victoria, Smith registered twin single-digit scores—a meager 3 in the first innings and a four-ball duck in the second.

This comes as a setback for the former captain, who has struggled in the ongoing WTC cycle, managing just 738 runs in 12 matches at a modest average of 35.14, far below his usual standards.

Smith's recent experiment as an opener, following David Warner's retirement, has yielded underwhelming results. In four Tests as an opener, he has scored just 171 runs at an average of 28.50. However, fans will be eager to see him return to his usual number four spot, where he has historically excelled.

At number four, Smith has amassed 5,966 runs in 67 Tests at an impressive average of 61.50, including 19 centuries.

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy looms, Australia will rely on the brilliance of their seasoned pacers, including Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, as well as the resurgence of Steve Smith in the middle order.

The series will kick off with a day Test at Perth Stadium from November 22 to 26, followed by a day-night Test at Adelaide Oval. The third Test will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane, leading to the iconic Boxing Day Test at Melbourne's MCG.

The series will conclude with the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in early January, promising an exciting climax.

Australia's mix of seasoned stars and rising talents will make this one of the most thrilling Border-Gavaskar series yet, as they prepare to face a formidable Indian side.