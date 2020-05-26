News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka suspends fast bowler after heroin arrest

Sri Lanka suspends fast bowler after heroin arrest

May 26, 2020 18:47 IST
Sri Lanka fast bowler Shehan Madushanka has been suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect after he was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

 

The 25-year-old took a hat-trick in his first one-day international against Bangladesh in January, 2018, in Dhaka and played two more Twenty20 internationals on that tour before being sidelined with injuries.

He was caught with 2.7 grams of heroin by police on Saturday and then remanded in custody till June 2, Sri Lanka police said.

"The decision to suspend will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Madushanka's representatives could not be reached for comment.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka fast bowler Shehan Madushanka.

Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
