SEE: Rohit's latest video will leave you in splits!

SEE: Rohit's latest video will leave you in splits!

May 26, 2020 18:22 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, right, with Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

India's star batsman Rohit Sharma shared a funny video on social media in which he can be seen enacting team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal's fielding style.

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

"That's my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around ) @yuzi_chahal23," Rohit says in the video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, in which he can be seen jumping all around the room.

 

The video seems to have left everyone in splits, including former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh commented: "Hai shava kich k zra."

Rohit had on Saturday posted a throwback picture from the 2009 tour of New Zealand, where he is posing along with Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha.

"( From the archive )First New Zealand tour for 3 of us way back in 2009 remembering how beautiful your smile is Ojha," he says.

