News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka player found guilty of match-fixing

Sri Lanka player found guilty of match-fixing

November 19, 2020 17:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nuwan Zoysa

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's bowler Nuwan Zoysa has also been charged with breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code for players. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Former Sri Lanka paceman Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of match-fixing by an independent anti-corruption tribunal and will be sanctioned, the sport's governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

 

The 42-year-old Zoysa was provisionally suspended in October 2018 and charged with three offences under the ICC's anti-corruption code, including "being party to an agreement or effort to fix" a match.

"Zoysa... has been found guilty on all charges after he exercised his right to a hearing before a tribunal," the ICC said in a statement https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/1899483

"Zoysa remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course."

Colombo-born Zoysa has also been charged with breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code for players who participated in a T10 league in the United Arab Emirates in 2017 and the proceedings are ongoing, the ICC added.

The left-arm bowler played 30 tests and 95 one-day internationals from 1997-2007 and had coaching stints with the Sri Lanka women's team and the men's A squad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Kings XI have charted a 3-year plan under Kumble'
'Kings XI have charted a 3-year plan under Kumble'
PIX: India's Test players hone their fielding skills
PIX: India's Test players hone their fielding skills
Rohit begins fitness training at NCA
Rohit begins fitness training at NCA
Why Owaisi's rise in Bihar is cause for concern
Why Owaisi's rise in Bihar is cause for concern
Anand Selvakesari is breaking the mould at Citigroup
Anand Selvakesari is breaking the mould at Citigroup
NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests COVID-19 positive
NCP leader Eknath Khadse tests COVID-19 positive
Sena worker asks 'Karachi Sweets' to change its name
Sena worker asks 'Karachi Sweets' to change its name

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: Sania makes heads turn in Pakistan

PIX: Sania makes heads turn in Pakistan

Ponting has advice for fellow Aussies

Ponting has advice for fellow Aussies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use