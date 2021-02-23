News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sport only recognises on-field performances: Tendulkar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 23, 2021 10:03 IST
'Continue to chase your dreams, dreams do come true, number of times we push ourselves and we feel it is a dead end, but it is never dead end, so take that extra step and you will achieve your goal.'

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after completing his century during the 2011 World Cup match against South Africa in Nagpur, on March 12, 2011. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar firmly believes that sport only recognises performance on the field and not the background of an athlete.

 

One of the game's all-time greats, Tendulkar retired in 2013 after breaking a plethora of records during a glorious career.

"Every time we enter the dressing room, it really didn't matter where you came from, which part of the country and where you belong. It was a level field for everyone.

"Sport doesn't recognise anything other than your performance on field," Tendulkar said on Tuesday.

He spoke about sports unifying people through the new initiative.

"You are out there as an individual who wants to contribute towards the team," added the 47-year-old legendary batsman, who will connect with students and share his experiences.

"That is what we want to do, try and share my experiences. (I was) being part of different schools along board and met different coaches. I myself learnt a lot and those are the experiences I want to share.

"We will be conducting classes free of cost, so I think we wanted this platform to be accessible to anyone and everyone," the batsman, who has numerous records to his name, added.

He also advised students to continue chasing their goals and make that extra effort.

"Continue to chase your dreams, dreams do come true, number of times we push ourselves and we feel it is a dead end, but it is never dead end, so take that extra step and you will achieve your goal."

He also remembered his father late Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor and recalled how he travelled through Mumbai to impart lessons to his students.

"When we talk about accessibility, I remember my father, was also a professor and he would travel from one end to other end of Mumbai and constantly be busy teaching his students.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

