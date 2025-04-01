South Africa''s white-ball coach resigns

IMAGE: In his time at the helm, Rob Walter oversaw the South African national side in 36 One-Day Internationals and 31 T20 Internationals, with series wins against Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and Pakistan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

South Africa's white-ball head coach Rob Walter will step down from his role at the end of the month due to personal reasons.

Walter has attributed his resignation to personal reasons, which Cricket South Africa has accepted.

Walter, who took charge in March 2023, has played an instrumental role in South Africa's recent successes on the global stage.

Under his leadership, the Proteas made history by reaching their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024, where they finished runners-up to India in Barbados. A record run of eight consecutive wins underpinned the campaign.

His tenure also saw the 50-over side reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

In his time at the helm, Walter oversaw the national side in 36 One-Day Internationals and 31 T20 Internationals, with series wins against Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and Pakistan.

His final assignment was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he led the Proteas to another semi-final appearance, this time against New Zealand in Lahore in March.

“Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” said Walter in a CSA release.

“The players, support staff, and the South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it's time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights.”

A successor will be announced in due course, said the CSA.