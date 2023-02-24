News
PHOTOS: SA vs Eng, 2nd semi-final, Women's T20 WC

PHOTOS: SA vs Eng, 2nd semi-final, Women's T20 WC

Source: PTI
February 24, 2023 20:37 IST
IMAGES from the Women's T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final between South Africa and England in Cape Town on Friday.

Laura Wolvaardt bats en route a half-century

IMAGE: Laura Wolvaardt bats en route a half-century. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Britz struck entertaining half-centuries to take South Africa to 164 for four in the second semi-final against England in the Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Friday.

 

The hosts' star batter Wolvaardt (53 off 44) and Britz (68 off 55) shared a 96-run stand to lay the groundwork for a competitive total. 

England's lead spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 22 runs in four overs.

It was a second successive fifty from the 23-year-old Wolvaardt whose innings comprised five fours and a glorious off-drive than went all the way for a six. 

Ecclestone was the one to provide the breakthrough for England as Wolvaardt, trying to play on the on side, got a leading edge and was caught by Charlotte Dean.

South Africa pummeled the England bowlers, smashing 66 runs off the last 6 overs

IMAGE: South Africa pummelled the England bowlers, smashing 66 runs off the last 6 overs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Britz changed gears following her opening partner's dismissal. Her back to straight sixes off leggie Sarah Glenn was the highlight of her innings.

Ecclestone pulled things back in the death overs with wickets of Chloe Tyron and Nadine de Klerk in a three run over before Marizanne Kapp got a much needed 23 not out off 13 balls to take the total beyond 160.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt's last over went for 18 runs and included a boundary off  a waist high full toss.

Kapp ended the innings on a high with back-to-back fours.

South Africa scored 66 runs off the last six overs.

PHOTOS: SA vs Eng, 2nd semi-final, Women’s T20 WC

Source: PTI
