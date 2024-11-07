News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Learnt from Rohit that balance is important: SKY

Learnt from Rohit that balance is important: SKY

Source: PTI
November 07, 2024 19:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'When I am on the ground, I keep noticing him, how his body language is and how he keeps calm and how he treats his bowlers.'

Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav is a big fan of Rohit Sharma's leadership philosophy that inspires him to keep his flock together by understanding his players' psyche, and find balance when the chips are down.

Suryakumar, who took over as India's shortest format skipper after the victorious T20 World Cup campaign, admitted that he followed "Rohit's captaincy route" of spending a lot of time with his team off the field, which then reflects in their on-field performance.

Obviously he has 'customized' it as per his leadership needs.

"Winning and losing is part and parcel of sports. Everyone has done hard work. Sometimes you do well and sometimes you don't," Surya said on the eve of first T20I against South Africa when asked about India's 0-3 defeat against New Zealand, in Durban, on Thursday.

"I have learnt from him (Rohit) that in life, balance is important, after doing well, even if you lose, your character should not change. This is one quality sportsman should have," Suryakumar added.

 

For Suryakumar, Rohit is not a captain but a leader.

"A leader is one who decides how his team plays a particular format," said world's premier T20 batter.  

They have played together for Ranji side Mumbai and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for close to a decade and Rohit's captaincy style has grown on him.

"When I am on the ground, I keep noticing him, how his body language is and how he keeps calm and how he treats his bowlers, how he speaks to everyone on and off the field. I know how he treats his players, what he wants from them.

"That route I have also taken as he has been successful. Obviously, I have put my own masala (theory) in it (his ideas). It's been going smooth," he laughed.

For on-field chemistry, the off-field relationship and bonhomie within the team becomes very important.

"From a leader, you expect how much time one spends with his guys to build that comfort level. I also try that with my boys. Even when I am not playing, I try to hang out with players, have a meal with them, little things done off the field reflect on the on-field performance," the Indian skipper said.

Understanding the psyche of players is very important to extract the best out of them, he feels.      

"You have to understand what's happening around and what's going on in their minds. There needs to be a comfort level as they have different types of skill sets. The freedom to express themselves is very important and I am trying to give them that.

"Whatever is on their mind, I listen carefully and I try and spend a lot of time with them to understand, who can deliver for me under pressure and in crunch situations," the skipper said.

Suryakumar, who made his debut during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, didn't get to play more than a single Test as he has now been dubbed as a one-format player post 50 over World Cup last year.

Asked if he harbours hopes of a Test comeback, he was precise and practical.

"My Test comeback will happen, when it has to happen. I don't miss any domestic competition be it red ball or white ball."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Will Captain India Next?
Who Will Captain India Next?
'India will turn things around in time'
'India will turn things around in time'
Ponting predicts India's downfall in BGT
Ponting predicts India's downfall in BGT
Canada censors media outlet over Jaishankar's presser
Canada censors media outlet over Jaishankar's presser
Indian diplomats in Canada under surveillance: MEA
Indian diplomats in Canada under surveillance: MEA
Focus on Sanju, Abhishek as India eye winning start
Focus on Sanju, Abhishek as India eye winning start
Can BJP, allies overcome Jarange threat in Jalna?
Can BJP, allies overcome Jarange threat in Jalna?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Focus on Sanju, Abhishek as India eye winning start
Focus on Sanju, Abhishek as India eye winning start
Why Anderson, 42, registered for IPL mega auction
Why Anderson, 42, registered for IPL mega auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances