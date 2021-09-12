News
South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to seal T20 series

South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to seal T20 series

September 12, 2021 23:36 IST
IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Dasun Shanaka during the 2nd T20 International match in Colombo, on Sunday. Photograph: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rain-hit Twenty20 international in Colombo on Sunday to win the three-match series with a match to spare.

 

Having lost the one-day international series 2-1, South Africa won the first T20 match by 28 runs and bowled out Sri Lanka for 103 in the second -- their lowest score when batting first at home.

Opener Kusal Perera scored 30 but found little support as five different bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals.

IMAGE: Opener Quinton de Kock smashed seven boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 58. Photograph: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers with 3/20 while Aiden Markram finished with a career-best 3/21 as the spinners wreaked havoc.

"We've got a lot of quality bowlers in the attack. These pitches take a lot more turn than back home, that's something we've got to get used to," said Shamsi, who was adjudged the player of the match.

In response, South Africa reached the target with the loss of just one wicket as opener Quinton de Kock smashed seven boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 58 while Markram scored 21 off 19 balls.

The final T20I will also be played in Colombo on Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Iyer's return will strengthen team: Dhawan
PIX: Kohli, Pant, Ashwin in Dubai for IPL
ECB-BCCI yet to decide on outcome of cancelled Test
EPL: Salah hits century as Liverpool beat Leeds
Hamilton and Verstappen blame each other for crash
Coach Shastri, support staff may leave UK on Wednesday
How Tendulkar inspired Paralympics champion Bhagat
India tour of England 2021

