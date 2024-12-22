News
Smriti Mandhana shatters all-time record

Smriti Mandhana shatters all-time record

December 22, 2024 18:57 IST
Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana overtook South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana set the record for the most international runs in a calendar year in women's cricket across all formats on Sunday, scoring 91 runs against West Indies in a One-day International at Vadodra that took her tally for 2024 so far to 1,602 runs.

 

Left-handed opener Mandhana overtook South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who ended the year with 1593 runs, to reclaim the record she previously set in 2018 before losing it to England's Nat Sciver-Brunt in 2022.

Mandhana, 28, has also set the record for most runs in a calendar year in women's T20 internationals, with 763 runs in 2024.

India, who scored 314-9 batting first on Sunday, will play two more ODIs against West Indies before the end of the year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
