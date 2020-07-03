SL police drop 2011 match-fixing probe for lack of evidence

July 03, 2020 15:56 IST

Sri Lanka police on Friday, dropped investigation into the match-fixing allegations raised against the Sri Lankan cricket team from the 2011 World Cup, clearing the players of any wrongdoing, the Chief of the SIU SSP Jagath Fonseka confirmed.

Former Sri Lanka cricketers Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, Aravinda de Silva and Upul Tharanga were summoned and questioned by the police over the last three days.

India's MS Dhoni and Kumar Sangakkara agree to a re-toss of the coin after confusion over the first one ahead of the World Cup final on April 2, 2011.

On Thursday, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara spent 10 hours recording his statement to a Special Investigation Unit.

The sudden decision to end the investigation came after the 2011 team's vice captain Mahela Jayawardena arrived at the office of the Special Investigation Unit to give a statement.

The investigation was triggered after Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who was sports minister in 2011, alleged that the final played on April 2, 2011, was thrown by Sri Lanka, even though no substantial proof has been furnished to corroborate the charge.

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the 2011 ICC World Cup final.