HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SKY Greater Than AB In T20s?

SKY Greater Than AB In T20s?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2025 13:01 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Despite A B de Villiers's brilliance, he never won an IPL title. Photograph: BCCI
 

Has Suryakumar Yadav eclipsed the legendary AB de Villiers in the T20 format?

Sanjay Manjrekar believes so, declaring that the Indian T20 whiz has a greater match-winning impact.

'AB was incredible. But AB's greatness was that he averaged 50 in Tests. Even in one day (ODIs). So, he's an amazing player,' Manjrekar told Star Sports.

'But only if you look at T20 cricket; I've seen both of them a lot. AB, in IPL, he was not used properly. His real ability. So, in IPL we didn't get that much juice out of him. Definitely (batted higher). And, sorry to say, but played for the wrong franchise,' Manjrekar, never one to be mealy mouthed, declared.

'If he had played elsewhere, we could have seen the greatness of AB de Villiers.'

De Villiers, one of the most feared batsmen of his generation, amassed 5,162 runs in the IPL, including 4,491 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite his brilliance, he never won an IPL title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'
'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'
Is Tilak Varma The New Kohli?
Is Tilak Varma The New Kohli?
How Hardik can win back T20I captaincy
How Hardik can win back T20I captaincy
New Indian batting coach has plans for Kohli, Rohit
New Indian batting coach has plans for Kohli, Rohit
How Samson's working on his batting flaws
How Samson's working on his batting flaws

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Advantages Of Eating Cashew Daily

webstory image 2

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

webstory image 3

5 Important Signs Of An Unhealthy Gut

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree1:09

Maha Kumbh: Watch Sadhus, Devotees at Ghat in 360 degree

After taking a dip in Sangam, Amit Shah has lunch with Yogi and saints2:48

After taking a dip in Sangam, Amit Shah has lunch with...

Sana Makbul spotted in no-makeup look!0:44

Sana Makbul spotted in no-makeup look!

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD