SKY Greater Than AB In T20s?

IMAGE: Despite A B de Villiers's brilliance, he never won an IPL title. Photograph: BCCI

Has Suryakumar Yadav eclipsed the legendary AB de Villiers in the T20 format?

Sanjay Manjrekar believes so, declaring that the Indian T20 whiz has a greater match-winning impact.

'AB was incredible. But AB's greatness was that he averaged 50 in Tests. Even in one day (ODIs). So, he's an amazing player,' Manjrekar told Star Sports.

'But only if you look at T20 cricket; I've seen both of them a lot. AB, in IPL, he was not used properly. His real ability. So, in IPL we didn't get that much juice out of him. Definitely (batted higher). And, sorry to say, but played for the wrong franchise,' Manjrekar, never one to be mealy mouthed, declared.

'If he had played elsewhere, we could have seen the greatness of AB de Villiers.'

De Villiers, one of the most feared batsmen of his generation, amassed 5,162 runs in the IPL, including 4,491 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite his brilliance, he never won an IPL title.