News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara suspended after Sussex docked points for 'on-field behaviour'

Pujara suspended after Sussex docked points for 'on-field behaviour'

Source: PTI
September 18, 2023 23:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara has been suspended after his team was docked points. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India international Cheteshwar Pujara has been suspended from one county game after his team Sussex was docked 12 points in the County Championship due to a code of conduct breach during the match against Leicestershire.

Pujara received an automatic suspension after the club reached the threshold of four fixed penalties in the same season and won't be available for this week's game against Derbyshire, according to a report in ESPN Cricinfo.

 

Sussex have also made the decision to stand down three players - Jack Carson, Tom Haines and Ari Karvelas - for behaviour that in the words of head coach, Paul Farbrace, "tarnished" the dramatic 15-run win over Leicestershire last week, the website reported.

"We have made Jack and Tom unavailable for selection for this game at Derbyshire," Farbrace said. "Following the umpires and match referee's decision to charge both players with on-field level one and level two offences, we needed to take a stance, and show them we will not condone such behaviours.

"Ultimately it has cost us the availability of Cheteshwar and we have been deducted 12 points."

It must be mentioned that Sussex had previously been sanctioned twice by the umpires in the early part of the season, with Pujara being charged with a Level 1 offence in the opening game against Durham and Haines reprimanded similarly after the visit of Yorkshire to Hove.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Pant has inspired keeper-batters around the world'
'Pant has inspired keeper-batters around the world'
Asia Cup: Siraj 10/10, Rahul, Kuldip 9/10
Asia Cup: Siraj 10/10, Rahul, Kuldip 9/10
Aus injury concerns: Hardie to travel to India
Aus injury concerns: Hardie to travel to India
AFC Champions League: MCFC lose to Nassaji Mazandaran
AFC Champions League: MCFC lose to Nassaji Mazandaran
Soldier among 2 found dead on Day 6 of Anantnag op
Soldier among 2 found dead on Day 6 of Anantnag op
'With Ashwin, lack of game time isn't a concern'
'With Ashwin, lack of game time isn't a concern'
Historic! Union Cabinet okays women's reservation bill
Historic! Union Cabinet okays women's reservation bill

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

'We want to create new memories for our fans'

'We want to create new memories for our fans'

'With Ashwin, lack of game time isn't a concern'

'With Ashwin, lack of game time isn't a concern'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances