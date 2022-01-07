News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky at SCG

Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky at SCG

January 07, 2022 11:18 IST
IMAGE: Ben Stokes laughs after the leg before wicket decision was overturned using the review during day three of the fourth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

England all-rounder Ben Stokes had a miraculous reprieve on day three of the fourth Ashes Test after Australia's Cameron Green hit his off-stump but could not dislodge the bail at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Replying to Australia's 416-8 declared, England were reeling on 57-4 with the spectre of follow-on looming large when Australia skipper Pat Cummins brought back Green for another spell.

Stokes left the first ball from Green which deviated as it crossed the batsman and umpire Paul Reiffel upheld Australia's vociferous appeal for an lbw.

 

While the home side celebrated the dismissal, Stokes immediately reviewed it and replays confirmed the ball was nowhere near the pad and had hit the top of the off-stump though the impact was not enough to dislodge the bail.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes laughs after the leg before wicket decision was overturned using the review during day three of the fourth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The lbw decision was overturned and Stokes, then on 16, could not suppress his glee at the reprieve before he resumed batting.

Stokes had been rewarded with another "life" when Cummins spilled a sharp return catch when the batsman was on nine.

Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

