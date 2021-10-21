News
Sibley pulls out of England's second-string squad for Australia tour

October 21, 2021 22:04 IST
IMAGE: Dom Sibley who has played 22 tests for England, was dropped from the squad after their second Test defeat by India at Lord's in August. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Batsman Dom Sibley has decided not to tour Australia with England's second-string Lions squad because he wants to focus on regaining his spot in the first team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

 

The 26-year-old opener, who has played 22 tests for England, was dropped from the squad after their second Test defeat by India at Lord's in August.

"Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection," the ECB said in a statement.

Sibley will be replaced by batsman Harry Brook in the Lions squad, who will travel to Australia next month and join England's Ashes squad in a camp. The five-Test Ashes series is due to begin on December 8 in Brisbane.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India favourites to win T20 World Cup: Smith
'Leadership will be key in India vs Pakistan match'
BCCI set for $5 billion from IPL broadcasting rights
Ladakh stretched equipment to limits: IAF chief
3-day police custody for 4 accused in Lakhimpur case
Delhi cops save man streaming suicide on Facebook
Russian triathlete banned for doping during Tokyo Oly
